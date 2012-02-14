Woods to play Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tiger Woods is returning to the Honda Classic for the first time since he was an amateur.

Woods announced on his website Tuesday that he would play the Match Play Championship next week in Arizona, followed by the Honda Classic and the Cadillac Championship at Doral.

The Honda Classic is March 1-4 at PGA National.

It's the second time this year Woods has added a tournament not typically on his schedule. He played the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last week for the first time in 10 years, closing with a 75 to plummet from contention.

Woods played the Honda Classic in 1993 as a 17-year-old, when it was held at Weston Hills. He had rounds of 72-78 and missed the cut.