Westwood has 1-shot lead in Dubai; McIlroy 2 back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Lee Westwood has the lead going into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting 5-under 67, one stroke ahead of Rafael Cabrera-Bello and two others on Saturday.

Westwood had three birdies in his first four holes to move up the leaderboard. The third-ranked Englishman birdied the 13th for a share of the lead with Bjorn and went ahead by one shot after Bjorn bogeyed 15.

Cabrera-Bello birdied the 18th to finish with a 3-under 70 to remain tied for second, along with Stephen Gallacher (68) and Marcel Siem (68).

Martin Kaymer (70), Scott Jamieson (70), McIlroy (72) and Joel Sjoholm (66) are in third, two shots back. Bjorn (73) was another shot back.