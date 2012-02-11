  • Home
  • News
  • Westwood has 1-shot lead in Dubai; McIlroy 2 back

News & Views

Westwood has 1-shot lead in Dubai; McIlroy 2 back

Updated: February 11, 2012, 08:40


Lee Westwood from England tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Lee Westwood has the lead going into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting 5-under 67, one stroke ahead of Rafael Cabrera-Bello and two others on Saturday.

Westwood had three birdies in his first four holes to move up the leaderboard. The third-ranked Englishman birdied the 13th for a share of the lead with Bjorn and went ahead by one shot after Bjorn bogeyed 15.

Cabrera-Bello birdied the 18th to finish with a 3-under 70 to remain tied for second, along with Stephen Gallacher (68) and Marcel Siem (68).

Martin Kaymer (70), Scott Jamieson (70), McIlroy (72) and Joel Sjoholm (66) are in third, two shots back. Bjorn (73) was another shot back.

Comments



Why Join Us?

We combine great social networking and excellent content, all in one place!

  • Interests

    Choose the interests you want to follow

  • Community

    Connect with friends and other sports fans

  • Content

    News, Views, Equipment Reviews, Contests & Deals
Join Now

Are you a golf professional?

Join

Advertisement



Advertisement