So Yeon Ryu leads Australian Ladies Masters by 3

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) U.S. Open champion So Yeon Ryu shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian Ladies Masters.

Ryu, who shot an extraordinary 11-under 61 in the second round, had a 54-hole total of 20-under 196 at Royal Pines.

Christel Boeljon of the Netherlands shot 68 and was alone in second, followed by Kim Ha-neul of South Korea, who shot a 64, and Diana Luna of Italy, who carded a 66. They were tied for third, five strokes behind the leader.

American-born Australian Frances Bondad was the biggest mover of the day, shooting a career-best 63. She was in reach fifth place, seven strokes behind Ryu.

"I sort of lost track of how low I was shooting midway through the back nine,'' said Bondad, who has lived in Australia since she was 3. "It was a pretty good round and it sets me up well for Sunday.''

Bondad, a Ladies European Tour regular who won her first tour event last year in China, birdied her last five holes.

Laura Davies of England shot a 70 and was at 213, 17 strokes behind Ryu.

Seven-time champion Karrie Webb is not playing this week and will start her 2012 season next week at the Australian Open, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.