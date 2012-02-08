Rock looking for 2nd consecutive win in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) After beating Tiger Woods at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, rising star Robert Rock says he no longer fears playing against the big names.

Good thing. He's paired with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and defending champion Alvaro Quiros of Spain in Thursday's opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic .

The 34-year-old Englishman, who cracked the top 100 with his Abu Dhabi win, has found celebrity life to his liking. He was mobbed by autograph seekers when playing a pro-am tournament Wednesday. He's also picked up a lucrative endorsement, signing on as the golfing ambassador for the opulent Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Now Rock is focused on winning a second tournament in a row.