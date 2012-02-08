Pettersen chases Tseng in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Suzann Pettersen of Norway opens the LPGA season Thursday with her sights set on the formidable task of overhauling top-ranked Yani Tseng.

And she knows it might take more than one season to get there.

Pettersen and Tseng tee off in the Women's Australian Open with a strong field at Royal Melbourne Golf Club including world No.4 Christie Kerr, No. 7 Jiyai Shin, No. 9 Stacy Lewis, No. 10 Brittany Lincicome and Australia's former world No. 1 and four-time champion Karrie Webb.

Pettersen, who has been No. 2 to Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and now Tseng, says she has what it takes to assume the top ranking. "It's always been a dream of mine,'' she said. "And I definitely think my game is there.