Pettersen chases Tseng in Australia

Updated: February 08, 2012, 00:22


Suzann Pettersen, of Norway, hits a shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Suzann Pettersen of Norway opens the LPGA season Thursday with her sights set on the formidable task of overhauling top-ranked Yani Tseng.

And she knows it might take more than one season to get there.

Pettersen and Tseng tee off in the Women's Australian Open with a strong field at Royal Melbourne Golf Club including world No.4 Christie Kerr, No. 7 Jiyai Shin, No. 9 Stacy Lewis, No. 10 Brittany Lincicome and Australia's former world No. 1 and four-time champion Karrie Webb.

Pettersen, who has been No. 2 to Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and now Tseng, says she has what it takes to assume the top ranking. "It's always been a dream of mine,'' she said. "And I definitely think my game is there.

