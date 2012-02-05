News & Views

Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters

Updated: February 05, 2012, 09:38


Paul Lawrie of Scotland poses with the trophy after winning of the Qatar Masters tournament at the Doha golf club on Sunday Feb 5, 2012.(AP Photo/Osama Faisal)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Former British Open champion Paul Lawrie chipped in for an eagle and a birdie on his way to winning the Qatar Open on Sunday, shooting a 7-under 65 to hold off Jason Day and Peter Hanson.

Lawrie finished with a 15-under total of 201 to win his seventh European Tour event and his second in Qatar. The 43-year-old Scot becomes the second oldest winner on the tour behind Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Lawrie came into the final round with a one-shot lead over Nicolas Colsaerts. The Belgian's challenge quickly faded, but he was replaced by Day, who mounted a charge with a string of birdies but fell off the pace on the back nine. Hanson also made a late run, sinking a birdie putt on 14 and chipping in for eagle on 16.

