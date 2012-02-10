McIlroy, Bjorn share 2nd-round lead in Dubai
Updated: February 10, 2012, 09:51
Send to a friend
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and Thomas Bjorn each shot 7-under 65 to share the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
McIlroy made seven birdies on Friday - including a chip-in on No. 8. He overtook first-round leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello with a 13-under total of 131.
Bjorn ran off five birdies on the back nine.
Cabrera-Bello (69) is a shot back of the leaders.
Fourth-ranked Martin Kaymer (67) made a hole-in-one on 16 to trail by two strokes. Third-ranked Lee Westwood (65) birdied his last three holes to reach 10 under.