McIlroy, Bjorn share 2nd-round lead in Dubai

Updated: February 10, 2012, 09:51


Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland reacts on the 17th hole during the second round of Dubai Desert Classic, Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and Thomas Bjorn each shot 7-under 65 to share the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy made seven birdies on Friday - including a chip-in on No. 8. He overtook first-round leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello with a 13-under total of 131.

Bjorn ran off five birdies on the back nine.

Cabrera-Bello (69) is a shot back of the leaders.

Fourth-ranked Martin Kaymer (67) made a hole-in-one on 16 to trail by two strokes. Third-ranked Lee Westwood (65) birdied his last three holes to reach 10 under.

