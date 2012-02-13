Final round at Pebble highest rated in 15 years

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods together in the final round has produced the highest rating for CBS Sports at Pebble Beach in 15 years.

The network said Monday the overnight rating from final round was 5.1 with a 10 share, which was up 96 percent from last year. It was the highest rating for the final round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am since a 5.8 with a 13 share in 1997, when Mark O'Meara held off Woods and David Duval.

Mickelson and Woods were in the next-to-last group. Mickelson shot a 64 for a two-shot victory, while Woods was 11 shots worse than Mickelson and shot a 75 to tie for 15th.