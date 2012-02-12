Cabrera-Bello wins Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Rafael Cabrera-Bello won the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, shooting a 4-under 68 to beat Lee Westwood and Stephen Gallacher by one shot for his second European Tour victory.

It appeared to be Westwood's tournament to win, with the third-ranked Englishman taking a one-stroke lead over Cabrera-Bello into the final round. But after making a 35-foot eagle putt on the second hole to go up by two, Westwood struggled with his putting the rest of the way.

The Spaniard birdied the 17th for the outright lead and then made a short par putt on No. 18 to finish with an 18-under total of 270.

Westwood (70) had a chance to force a playoff, but his chip rolled past the hole. He then just missed a 25-foot birdie. Gallacher (69) also had a chance to tie but missed a 15-footer for birdie.