  • Home
  • News
  • Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot

News & Views

Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot

Updated: February 05, 2012, 03:07


November 17, 2011: Christel Boeljon (Netherlands) from the 4th tee during first round golf action from the CME Group Titleholders held at The Grand Cypress Resort, Orlando, Fla. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) Christel Boeljon birdied the final hole to win the Australian Ladies Masters by one stroke Sunday.

The 24-year-old Dutch golfer closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish with a 21-under total 267 at the 6,647-yard Royal Pines course, one shot clear of overnight leader So Yeon Ryu and Kim Ha-neul of South Korea and Italy's Diana Luna.

"It's never over until it's over,'' Boeljon said after overcoming a three-shot deficit to clinch the Gold Coast event, which was jointly sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

It was a second LET victory for Boeljon, a European Solheim Cup player.

U.S. Open champion Ryu started the final round with a three-stroke lead, due mainly to her 11-under 61 on Friday, but was overtaken as she closed with an even-par round of 72.

Luna and Kim each finished with rounds of 67 to move into a share of second place.

Veteran Laura Davies of England shot a 71 and finished well off the pace at 4 under. Seven-time champion Karrie Webb did not play and will start her 2012 season next week at the Australian Open, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.

Comments



Why Join Us?

We combine great social networking and excellent content, all in one place!

  • Interests

    Choose the interests you want to follow

  • Community

    Connect with friends and other sports fans

  • Content

    News, Views, Equipment Reviews, Contests & Deals
Join Now

Are you a golf professional?

Join

Advertisement



Advertisement