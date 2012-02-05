Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) Christel Boeljon birdied the final hole to win the Australian Ladies Masters by one stroke Sunday.

The 24-year-old Dutch golfer closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish with a 21-under total 267 at the 6,647-yard Royal Pines course, one shot clear of overnight leader So Yeon Ryu and Kim Ha-neul of South Korea and Italy's Diana Luna.

"It's never over until it's over,'' Boeljon said after overcoming a three-shot deficit to clinch the Gold Coast event, which was jointly sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

It was a second LET victory for Boeljon, a European Solheim Cup player.

U.S. Open champion Ryu started the final round with a three-stroke lead, due mainly to her 11-under 61 on Friday, but was overtaken as she closed with an even-par round of 72.

Luna and Kim each finished with rounds of 67 to move into a share of second place.

Veteran Laura Davies of England shot a 71 and finished well off the pace at 4 under. Seven-time champion Karrie Webb did not play and will start her 2012 season next week at the Australian Open, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.