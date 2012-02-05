Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) Christel Boeljon of the Netherlands birdied the final hole to win the Australian Ladies Masters by one stroke Sunday.

Boeljon closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 21 under at Royal Pines, one shot ahead of overnight leader So Yeon Ryu and Kim Ha-neul of South Korea and Italy's Diana Luna.

Ryu, the U.S. Open champion, started the final round with a three-stroke lead, due mainly to her 11-under 61 in the second round Friday, but was overtaken as she closed with an even-par round of 72 on Sunday.

Luna and Kim each finished with rounds of 67 to move into a share of second place.