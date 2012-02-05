  • Home
Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot

Updated: February 05, 2012, 02:33


November 17, 2011: Christel Boeljon (Netherlands) from the 4th tee during first round golf action from the CME Group Titleholders held at The Grand Cypress Resort, Orlando, Fla. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) Christel Boeljon of the Netherlands birdied the final hole to win the Australian Ladies Masters by one stroke Sunday.

Boeljon closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 21 under at Royal Pines, one shot ahead of overnight leader So Yeon Ryu and Kim Ha-neul of South Korea and Italy's Diana Luna.

Ryu, the U.S. Open champion, started the final round with a three-stroke lead, due mainly to her 11-under 61 in the second round Friday, but was overtaken as she closed with an even-par round of 72 on Sunday.

Luna and Kim each finished with rounds of 67 to move into a share of second place.

