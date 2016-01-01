Imagine Golf Blogs

The Norman Conquest

Featuring Norman Cilliers, Chelsea-supporting professional golfer

Posted Mar 09, 2010 by Pro Focus

norman cilliers

We wouldn't say he was loud, but when we last went on a golfing break with Norman Cilliers, Wales just didn't seem like a big enough country for him. South African born and bred, Norman played junior golf with many of the worlds finest, including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Rory Sabbatini and Tim Clark. What strikes you is the guy's love of the game and with that kind of enthusiasm it's no wonder he's so highly regarded as a teaching professional. Having spent the last few years at Northwick Park (now Playgolf Harrow), he's now joined the staff at Beadlow Manor Golf & Country Club in Bedforshire.

Norman (pictured with one of his pupils, former international footballer Les Ferdinand) is just one of thousands of golf professionals who are benefitting from having their services marketed FREE through their own web page on ImagineGolfClub.com. In fact, pros can make money from advertising revenue on their web page. So, if you're a pro, find out how we help generate business for you.

