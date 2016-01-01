TaylorMade R11 Irons

TaylorMade stunned the golfing world when they released their new range of R11 woods at the start of the year, and now they’ve gone and done it again with their brand new R11 irons.



The woods had a real ‘wow’ factor, with their white heads, and although the irons aren’t so eye-catching, the technology that has gone into these new irons is truly astonishing. They have been designed for the mid-handicap player who wants to use something that, aesthetically at least, is more of a low-handicap players club with the forgiveness of a game-improvement set of irons.



Introduced in the Tour Preferred range of irons earlier this year, the R11 irons feature a Precision Weight port, allowing the centre of gravity in each club to be placed with precision. TaylorMade’s engineers sought the expertise of Sir Nick Faldo on the sole design and top edge to make them not just as playable as possible, but as easy on the eye as they could be.



Executive Vice-President of TaylorMade, Sean Toulon, said “The pressure was on us to make this iron particularly special because our R11 metalwoods are the finest pieces of golf equipment in the world. I can assure you, there has never been an iron with this much technology that looks this good and fits so many players.”