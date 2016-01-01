Pro Focus - Stuart Morgan

Stuart Morgan knows his onions. An all-rounder who excelled as a junior sportsman, he chose a career in professional golf, studying under David Leadbetter, one of the world's leading swing coaches.

Despite fine-tuning the swings of many of the leading players in European Tour golf, Stuart is not the kind of teacher who blinds us mortal golfers with science. His philosophy is to keep things as simple as possible.

When he joined the impressive set-up at The Grove he developed a client list of promising junior golfers and has continued to specialise in that field, taking on juniors from novice level upwards.

Stuart now runs his own business from Mill Ride Golf Club in Ascot. He coaches Ladies European Tour players Danielle Masters and Elizabeth Bennett and he's had instructional articles published in a variety of magazines, including Golf Monthly, Today's Golfer and Golf International.

Stuart also contributes expert summaries for Sky TV's coverage of the PGA EuroPro Tour.