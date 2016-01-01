Pro Focus - Ben Clayton

Ben Clayton is a PGA qualified teaching pro based at The Hindhead Golf Club,a fantastic course tucked away in a large hollow of dry sandy heath called the Devil's Punchbowl in Surrey.

Clayton played tour golf for five years before turning his attention to teaching, working at The Wisley, West Sussex, Wokefield Park and Mill Ride. He now works with a number of pros and top amateurs, specialising on refining their short game skills. He's a key member of the team working at the Hindhead Golf Academy, under senior pro Ian Benson and his all-round skills and no-frills approach makes him an ideal tutor for the social golfer and the serious player.



Clayton was made a Cleveland Golf/Srixon Short Game Ambassador last year, in response to a competition run in conjunction with trade magazine ProShop Europe.

