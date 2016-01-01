Versatility and reliability in a golf ball

Srixon is considered one of the best ball makers in the UK and has been one of the best selling two-piece golf ball brands in recent years – so what is it that makes them so special?

Personally, I think it’s the versatility they offer and that their golf balls are extremely reliable and you know what you are going to get with them. So which is the best Srixon ball?

Well, that’s extremely difficult to say but their best selling ball is the AD333 and this has recently been updated and now features an even larger core, thinner cover and improved aerodynamics which in turn make this a fantastic ball for the majority of golfers.

If you use the Titleist NXT Extreme or the Callaway Blue but you’re struggling with them, try shifting to the Srixon and see if your game improves.

This ball is aimed at players with swing speeds of 80mph or more and it can generate good distance off the tee, good spin on approach with the scoring irons and great feel in all facets of your play.

Its improvements mean it is even faster off the club face and longer than it’s predecessor, yet with the same feel and playability.

If you play out on a windy course then this could be the ball for you. Its high trajectory 333 dimple pattern has advanced aerodynamics and produces a true, penetrating ball flight in all conditions.

Couple this with it’s highly resilient and soft Rabalon HR and Pana-Tetra blended thinner cover and you get a high launch with low spin for greater distance with the driver then excellent spin and control with the short irons. You also get a superior soft feel.

Again, these balls can be used by anyone, but the better standards of golfer may notice a massive difference than the high-handicappers. Srixon make great golf balls and I would highly recommend that you gives the AD333 a go on your next outing.