Top award for top golf brand

FootJoy has been named ‘shoe of the year’ by Foremost Golf to underline the superiority the company continues to show in its chosen market.

Foremost Golf, represented by over 1000 PGA Professionals across the UK, is the largest golf buying group in the UK and this award recognizes the unprecedented success of Footjoy’s XDimension Shoe. And it was these 1000 professionals who voted for FootJoy in recognition of not only the quality and style of the shoe but also it’s first class customer service support.

“This is a special award for us at FootJoy, as our allegiance with the green grass professional is of significant importance. The Foremost Golf pro has an unparalleled knowledge of the golf market thanks to their high-level access to golfing product; and for those with such expertise to recognise FootJoy in this way demonstrates to us that we are continuing to move in the right direction,” commented Mike Lucas, FootJoy Director of Sales.

Andy Martin, Foremost Company Director. Announced: “The Foremost membership voted on all categories and recognised the exclusive product as best in category due to the quality of the product but also the high margin that the XDimension generates for the group’s retailers. FootJoy works closely with the membership and has continued to support Foremost professionals through the group’s successful digital marketing programme that helps to enhance consumer awareness of the brand’s current proposition but has also led to increased FootJoy market share through the Foremost group.”

In other news for FootJoy, the company’s brand new DryJoys Tour shoe has inspired a few players to success. Ben Crane survived the heat at the inaugural CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia – the first ever PGA Tour event played off American soil – when his dramatic final-hole birdie earned him a fourth career victory. This followed Jonathan Byrd’s tournament winning hole-in-one in a separate tournament.

The pros swear by these shoes, and most amateurs wear them, so FootJoy must be doing something right. Keep up the good work guys.