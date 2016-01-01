Titleist shines once more

Choosing the right equipment for golfers is like choosing the right ingredients for chefs – if it isn’t right, it won’t work. It’s as simple as that.

So when it comes to using a ball that you feel responds to you effectively, you have to keep hold of that relationship and nurture it to the best of your skills, and this enables you to perform admirably more consistently.

Well now there is a ball that is raising the bar and enabling golfers countrywide to feel the benefits. Titleist has improved the Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls to satisfy the demands of the world’s best tour players, club professionals, competitive amateurs and aspiring golfers.

They claim: “Ten years after the introduction of the original Pro V1, the best keep getting better.”

And to be fair, these balls are worth every penny you will spend on them. In a nutshell, the V1 brings increased spin control, more consistent flight and exceptional distance whilst the V1x goes for more distance over spin control but still offers plenty of the latter.

“By implementing design improvements in the core, casing layer and aerodynamics, we have produced the highest performing and most consistent performing Pro V1 we’ve ever made,” said Bill Morgan, Senior Vice President, Golf Ball Research and Design, Acushnet Company. “Players’ feedback has focused on new Pro V1’s tight penetrating flight, particularly in holding its line in the wind, as well as the increased spin control and consistent reaction into the green.”

He adds of the V1x: ““The new Pro V1x has a new 328 tetrahedral dimple design which is exceptionally efficient aerodynamically. The combination of the Pro V1x’s higher trajectory and very low spin results in longer distance. While any distance gains are certainly player dependent, most Pro V1x players have noticed that it peaks further downrange and carries farther than previous Pro V1x. They have also experienced excellent performance in windy conditions.”

The balls are available in shops this month and will be sold in traditional dozen and three-ball sleeves.

You won’t regret giving this ball a go.