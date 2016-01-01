Titleist Powers To The Lead

Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, was the choice of the majority of the field at the final major championship of 2010.

The legendary Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls were trusted by 85 players at Whistling Straits, more than four times the nearest competitor with 20.

The feel and playability of Titleist equipment was also recognised, as Titleist topped the counts for iron sets, hybrids, wedges, and putters, respectively.

Visit our Equipment section to view detailed information about these products and many more from the Titleist range including many that were seen in play at the PGA Championship