Titleist Focus

Titleist was the overwhelming favourite at the 2010 Glenmuir PGA Professionals Championship at The Oxfordshire Golf Club, as PGA Club Professionals followed the example set by the world’s best players on Tour by choosing Titleist. The impressive counts across a number of product categories were led by the legendary Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls, which claimed the #1 position in the golf ball category. The quality of Titleist’s product range was further demonstrated by Titleist products topping the counts for drivers, fairway metals, utilities, iron sets and wedges* respectively. As well as being the firm favourite with the majority of the field, Titleist was also the choice of the champion, David Mortimer, who is based at the GUI academy at Carton House and trusted a host of Titleist equipment throughout his bag to claim victory.

The renowned Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x led the way at the Glenmuir PGA Professional Championship, with 129 players putting their trust in the #1 ball in golf. This accounted for 82.7% of the field, more than 12 times the nearest competitor with 6.4%, and mirrors Titleist’s outstanding performance across worldwide professional tours, proving that the best players across all levels of the game prefer the feel and performance of Titleist balls.

The success of Titleist equipment continued throughout the bags of the club professionals, with the Tour proven 909 driver range helping Titleist to top the driver category with 61 players, compared to 31 for the nearest competitor. The 909 D2, 909D3 and 909DComp have enjoyed success around the world in the bags of the likes of Rory McIlory and Ross Fisher, and the count from the Oxfordshire proves they are the choice of professionals throughout the ranks. The 909 fairways also helped Titleist top the fairway metals count, with 33.1% of the field choosing Titleist, compared to 14% for the nearest competitor.

The feel and playability of Titleist’s Tour proven iron range, including the MB, CB, AP1 and AP2 irons, also helped Titleist to top the count for irons sets. A total of 42.3% of the field put their trust in Titleist, eclipsing the nearest competitor with 12.2% of the field, and proving that better players prefer the feel of Titleist irons. Titleist Vokey Design wedges, designed by master craftsman Bob Vokey, also topped the wedge category, accounting for over half of the field. Vokey wedges accounted for 53.3% of wedges in play at the Oxfordshire, over four times the nearest competitor with 12.5%.

Completing a fine week for Titleist at the Glenmuir PGA Professionals Championship, David Mortimer, trusted Titleist equipment throughout his bag to claim victory at the first extra hole against a fellow Pro V1x loyalist. Mortimer’s equipment included the Pro V1x ball, a Titleist 909D3 driver, Titleist 909F2 fairway and 909H hybrid, Titleist AP2 forged irons and Titleist Vokey Spin Milled pitching, approach, sand and lob wedges. Mortimer’s victory, with a 9-under par total, earns him a place in the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next year and all but secures his place in the 2011 PGA Cup Team.

A further win for the #1 ball in golf at The Oxfordshire, as well as Titleist topping the count for drivers, fairways, utilities, irons and wedges proves once again that better players opt for the matchless performance of Titleist.