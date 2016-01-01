Having watched the Masters, there was one club that stood out above all the rest – the beautiful, white, TaylorMade R11. Admittedly, it was the looks that immediately captivated me, and having read up on in, it sounds like the kind of driver I should have in my bag.

I’m yet to try the R11 so this post is purely based on research and a love of the white club head that sets it apart from everything else on the market.

According to TaylorMade, you can pretty much adjust the entire club set-up if you wish to including the loft, the face angle, the CG location with the Movable Weight Technology and apparently it promoted up to 100 yards of side-to-side trajectory change and 1,000 RPM backspin change.

Now the numbers alone sound impressive, so surely that’s enough? Well there’s more! The white crown has been developed to stop glare whilst the contrasting black face allows for easy alignment.

And the final part of TaylorMade’s overview states that the shape promotes faster clubhead speed for more distance and it is apparently six yards longer than the R9 Supertri which I have used and was fantastic!

So there you have it, I’m sold. TaylorMade could have told me it was the worst club they’ve ever made and I would still be interested purely because it looks so beautiful.

And the fact some of the pros are using it, enthuses me even more. I am going to head to the nearest pro shop this weekend and, if they have it in stock, give it a bash, I’d recommend you do the same and let us know how you got on.

I’m predicting that we’re all going to find something special about this delightful, beautiful, stunning white driver known as the TaylorMade R11.