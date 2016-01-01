The PING Tour W wedge – it’s as good as it gets and still the best on offer. That’s according the team at Today’s Golfer anyway.

Compared to Manchester United footballing legend Ryan Giggs – it’s been around a while but still oozes class – the PING wedge always delivers when it needs to. A fantastic club, and although this isn’t very exciting, still way ahead of the rest.

Coming in at £95 for steel shafted version, the Tour W wedge offers great value for money and will give you plenty of options from within 65-yards of the green. It comes with a range of lofts from 47° to 60° and is also available with a grafite shaft.

If it’s looks as well as performance that you’re looking for then the Calaway X-Series Jaws Wedge is also on the market and great value for money at £79 (this is in chrome, the Dark Vintage finish will cost you £89).

This club has a sleek finish and the Jaws wedges have been designed to optimize the amount of spin you generate and the stop ability within this. This wedge will give you good control from anywhere within 65 yards and around the green can help you generate more consistency.

Another cracking wedge out there at the minute is the Mizuno MP-T10. This new wedge, from the long line of successful MP-T and MP-R series, can give you amazing back spin thanks to it’s Quad Cut grooves.

The versatility of the wedge is great and around the green it will give you added options and most golfers, from low to high handicappers, can feel comfortable using it. You can get one of these for £95.

There are many great wedges on the market at the moment and remember that each wedge will feel different to each individual so it’s always best to try before you buy if possible.