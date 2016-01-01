The Nike Method 003 putter

Having a putter in your bag that you can trust is imperative and today we take a quick look at Nike’s Method 003 putter that has received rave reviews from industry experts and professionals alike.

In fact, the Method range is used on the Tour, the greatest endorsement it can possibly get. And it is another sign that Nike is starting to make massive inroads into the golfing equipment market.

You need to remember that only 10 years ago, Nike Golf was very much an infant in this competitive market and, with Tiger Woods not switching to the ball until 2000, some of the company’s earlier clubs struggled to make any real impact in the shops.

But now, a decade on, Nike is producing better and more innovative products, including the VR irons, the STR8-Fit driver and these putters.

The 003 has a classical mid-mallet design, with a good blend of looks and technology to boot.

On the face of the putter there is the Polymetal Groove Technology that helps to get the ball rolling quickly with ample topspin that, in turn, means it runs smoother.

The putter has enjoyed many reviews where players have been happy with the control they have felt from six feet, regularly holing out whilst many professionals endorse it from range too.

The weight has been well received too, this one weighing in slightly lighter than previous models. The club head also has a distinctive alignment aid and a comfortable grip that make it easier to get a feel for.

This is a cracking putter, and at £150.00, not bad value for money either.