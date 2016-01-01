The new TaylorMade R9 Supertri

When it comes to drivers, there is one company that stands head and shoulders above the rest and that’s TaylorMade. Their offerings are always top quality and although you pay quite a bit, it is money well spent.

The new R9 Supertri has received rave reviews recently from the national media recently and after having a go with it, it’s easy to see why.

I have used a TaylorMade R7 for some time now and love it. Swapping it has never really been a serious thought because of how well I strike the ball with it. But now, with the R9 Supertri, I may be temtped to part with £349 of my hard earned cash and upgrade.

This new model is the latest addition to the R9 family and follows in the footsteps of the R9 and the R9 460. The Supertri is the first of TaylorMade’s clubs to incorporate their Flight Control Technology and Moveable Weight Control as well as a 460cc head – hence the Supertri’s wonderful name. The previous two could only incorporate two of these facets.

These additions mean that golfers can adjust the face angle and loft with the Flight Control Technology, move and position the weight in different points of the head with the Moveable Weight Technology and also enjoy the forgiveness of the larger head.

Just these points will be enough to sell this club to you but when you actually get one in your hand, that’s when you really start to dream of the day you can pull it out of your bag on the tee.

It’s dark head and matte finish gives it a sexy finish and it just oozes class from the very first moment you give it a try.

I can confidently say this is the best TaylorMade driver I have ever tried and will definitely give you that air of confidence when you step up the plate and stand over your ball. This club can’t be recommended highly enough. Go and give it a try today.