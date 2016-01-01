The new FootJoy SPIDR2™ Golf Glove

FootJoy have unveiled its new SPIDR2™ high-performance golf glove recently, and it is now on the shelves of retailers nationwide with a RRP of £12.

This glove is another great step forward for the company and FootJoy claim that this new product will ‘deliver superior grip for optimum control, especially at high swing speeds’. And we agree, it does just that.

The aspect of this new glove we enjoyed most was that it is suitable for players of all standards and skill levels and can be used in all conditions.

In the rain it flourished with its DTR Digital Tac™ Response Leather giving us great grip when wet. This technology is located on the entire palm and fingers of the glove.

As with the majority of FootJoy gloves, we found this new SPIDR2™ to be extremely comfortable and breathable. We found that our hands stayed reasonably dry and aired and this in turn allowed the glove to stay dry.

FootJoy have also integrated a PowerNet™ mesh into the base of the thumb and the back of the hand and that has improved the flexibility of the glove and it provides a more consistent thumb fit, something that other gloves fail to achieve.

"The new SPIDR2 has been designed and developed for players looking for maximum grip and control with a progressive new look in a golf glove,” said Maria Bonzagni, Senior Director of Golf Glove Marketing, FootJoy. "The integration of SPIDR2's proprietary innovative materials provide a powerful grip advantage for nearly every playing condition."

All in all, this is another success story from FootJoy and a glove that we would happily recommend.