The beautiful Mizuno JPX800 series irons

Mizuno have always made great irons and they have continued that form with the beautiful JPX800 series, a stunning offering and the first of their kind to reach European shores from Mizuno.

I’ve always been a fan of Mizuno clubs, using them for years, so this opinion could come across as bias but I assure you that’s not the case.

Even PGA Tour professional Luke Donald, the world number eight and a Mizuno club user, was pleasantly shocked by how well they played. They added extra distance and club speed to his game but, although he liked them, the decrease his control he desires from his irons meant that he looked at other Mizuno models.

But take nothing away from the JPX800 series, they are aimed at the mid-handicapper and they deliver to this group of golfers perfectly.



According to Mizuno, "the 'Balanced Performance' is the result of a project to create an iron with strengths in a number of key criteria (feel, control, forgiveness, distance, profile) without one compromising another. The JPX800 delivers the magical combination of being Mizuno's most forgiving (MOI measurement) and longest (COR measurement) iron of all time. The JPX800's look from address and solidity at impact will have single figure players questioning their choice of iron."

Mizuno have generated the extra distance by combining its ‘HOT METAL’ approach that incorporates a new manufacturing process for a thinner, more uniform iron face. Mizuno add on its website: "This HOT METAL process allows the JPX800 to hit the maximum allowable limits for energy transfer, far exceeding previous Mizuno irons. An exotic pocket cavity, with multiple thickness levels and an external power bar add the highest measurable levels of forgiveness (MOI) achieved in a Mizuno iron to date. The JPX800 achieves all this within a mid-size head which presents itself even more compactly and versatile thanks to a triple cut sole design. A progressive flow to shapely shorter irons, complete the JPX800s 'Balanced' orientation."

All in all, these clubs are absolutely stunning both to look at and to play with and we highly recommend them to mid-handicappers out there. If you haven't given them a look yet, go and check them out at your local golf shop.