TaylorMade Unveil New Putter

Following the successful launch of the Corza Ghost putter last year, TaylorMade have introduced the latest addition to their range, with the new Ghost Spider flatstick.

The new Ghost Spider putter follows in the footsteps of the 2010 Corza model, as it features a white head and boasts the same high MOI characteristics that the original Monza Spider had. Dave Stockton, from TaylorMade’s Tour Staff says fans will be blow away by the Ghost Spider.

The designers wanted to create a putter that is easier to use than any other, in terms of alignment and weight distribution. The Ghost series’ “golf-ball white” colour compliments the ball, and also stands out easily against the green grass so you don’t have to strain your eyes aligning the putter head. That takes the strain off your eyes and promotes a calm and confident state of mind, according to an expert in the field of colour perception, who TaylorMade consulted during the development of the Ghost series.

"We've never made a putter that combines this kind of forgiveness and ease of use. Putting is all about confidence and the Ghost Spider promotes confidence, big time," he added.