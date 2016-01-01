TaylorMade have been right at the top of the pile when it comes to advances in driver performance over recent years so they have a lot to lose each year when new product come around once again.

It’s the one downside to being so god damn great at new product development – you have to continue to deliver year in year out. No question. Thankfully it looks like their spanner men have pulled the rabbit out of the hat once again with the aforementioned R11. A genius piece of kit. It will get all the accolades and press no doubt. As the Tour driver TV coverage, wins and celeb endorsements will make it the must have driver out there. The problem for many is the price.

In these times of ‘austerity’ we think we have found the real, hidden, winner in the pack in the TaylorMade Burner Superfast 2.0.

At £249 RRP its soon going to be available around the £200 mark and for that kind of money it’s a real find.

For the mid handicapper it offer forgiveness and inspires confidence, while for the beginner it makes it really easy to get the ball airbourne. Sure, the better player may find it a little limiting but the R11 is aimed at them anyway.

Its rare to be able to say this but this club could genuinely knock shots off your scorecard. Try it next time you pop into your local Pro shop. Do so though and you may find yourself in trouble with the Wife!