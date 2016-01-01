- Home
Ping's G20 Range Released This Week
New range to be tested at The Belfry
Posted Aug 10, 2011 by Equipment News
One of the largest product launches of the year takes place in the UK this week, with Ping unveiling their new G20 range, with the new clubs available for testing at The Belfry in Warwickshire.
Included in the range are drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons and a new range of Anser putters, as well as a new Answer wedge and Sydney putter.
Players will be given the opportunity to test the kit at the four-time Ryder Cup venue on 11th August, two weeks before they go on sale in stores around the country. There will be two trained and experienced technicians from Ping themselves at the event, and they will be in the National Custom Fit Centre at the course to custom-fit players with the new range of clubs in a series of half-hour test sessions.
Director of Golf at The Belfry, Gary Silcock, called the test sessions a “real feather in the cap”, as they get the world’s first look and tests of the new range before it goes on sale.