One for the ladies!

Ladies, ladies, ladies, don’t worry we haven’t forgotten about you and what golf balls may suit you and improve your game or give you a bit of an edge over your competitors.

No, we just had a bit of trouble finding a ball that could do the job effectively for you. That was until we came across the Nike Karma ball – a golf ball specifically designed for women.

Nike claims on its website: “If ever there was a place where women could use good Karma, it's on the course. Bypass the bunker, carry the creek. Find air over the trees. Follow your swing with Karma on your side. Because golf is many things, but easy isn't one of them.”

I couldn’t have put it better myself! Being a man, testing this ball wasn’t easy so I got a female colleague to have a try and she loved it, finding it extremely easy to get on with.

She found that the ball complimented her clubhead speed, and that’s exactly what Nike were going for. They claim that their ‘softest core provides the average women’s head speed longer distance performance combined with great feel’ and our colleague agreed. She was able to generate about 10 yards more distance off the tee and she also felt in control of the shot and ball at all times.

Nike also say that the ball’s softened cover provides added feel off short irons and around the green she got a lot of joy and again the playability and control of the ball was evident.

And the design of the ball enables longer carry and a more stable ball flight that gave her better position throughout her round.

This ball is a fantastic buy for you ladies and our colleague couldn’t recommend it highly enough. Give it a try.