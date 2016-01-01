Nikon Rangefinder Helps PowerPlay Golfers

PowerPlay Golf appointed Nikon and its Laser 350G as its Official Laser Rangefinder for its first televised event, PowerPlay Golf driven by Saab: IGNITION. Commentators and caddies, together with the players, were permitted to use the device during the event under a local rule within the Rules of Golf.

PowerPlay Golf have many events planned for the 2011 season and the Nikon Laser Rangefinders will help when targeting the all important double points pin positions. The Nikon 350G proved to be a big hit at Celtic Manor with eventual winner Caroline Hedwall using the device to achieve double points in the closing holes.

With all of the Nikon Laser Rangefinders being accurate to within a yard of the actual distance they are quickly becoming a must have piece of kit for any golfer who is serious about improving, something that the European Tour’s most accurate professional, Dion Stevens, will testify.

“I earn my living producing yardage books for the best golfers in the world. These guys are incredibly demanding and they put their faith in my yardages every week, so I have to be 100% confident in the rangefinder I use. The Nikon Laser is a world-class product, in fact it’s the best rangefinder I’ve ever used. I want to create a course guide that is as accurate as any range finder and the Nikon allows me to do just that,” Stevens said.

To see footage of the Nikon Laser Rangefinder 350G in action click on the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfG4nYOe174

Nikon are so confident in this product that they have launched a brand new ‘30 day ‘Risk Free Trial’ meaning you will be able to try it out on the course for a whole month and if you’re not completely satisfied during that period you can return it to YUMAX LTD (the UK and Ireland sole distributor) for a FULL refund.

The 350G has a very competitive retail price of £249.99 and comes with a free skin (worth £19.99) and the 30 day Risk Free Trial.

