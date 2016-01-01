Imagine Golf Blogs

New XPS Shoes From FootJoy

Ground breaking new range of golf shoes from FootJoy

Posted Sep 13, 2011 by Equipment News

The new XPS1 shoes from FootJoy

FootJoy have announced the introduction of its new stability-enhancing golf shoe, the XPS-1. This ground breaking new category has been engineered to deliver unparalleled levels of stability and improved balance.

The XPS-1 range introduces a unique and fresh look to the FootJoy line of performance golf shoes. In addition to bold, athletic-inspired styling, XPS-1 utilises an innovative XtremeOutsole design which features TPU lateral side outriggers that extend beyond the upper to deliver an ultra-wide platform under foot for maximum ground contact. An additional Lightweight Fiberglass Support Structure provides a medial and lateral wrap for total mid-foot support whilst a new HeelLoc Zone provides Anti-slip technology in the heel area.

As well as providing the most stable platform in golf, the FJ XPS-1 continues the heritage of offering unmatched levels of comfort and fit. Innovative 3D Viscoelastic GelCollar™ technology provides custom fit and comfort around the collar whilst a LaserPlus Last is contoured to precisely match the shape of the foot. A high-performance Multi-Density Fit-Bed® and EVA insert further enhance cushioning and shock absorption.

Designed using golfer feedback at all levels, the XPS-1 has already received strong reviews from the professional ranks around the world.  US PGA Tour player Gary Woodland is an early fan of the product, stating “XPS-1 is the most stable golf shoe I have ever worn in my life. Having proper footwork is critical to the game of golf. For me, balance is everything.”

"XPS-1 is an exciting new addition to the FootJoy family and forms part of an all-encompassing 2012 collection that is our strongest to date. Regarded as the leader in high-performance footwear, golfers expect a certain standard from FJ golf shoes. With XPS-1, we have taken technology prowess to an unprecedented level,” commented Russell Lawes, FootJoy’s European Marketing Manager.

While the XtremeOutsole design in XPS-1 may be new to FootJoy, the technology, materials and Tour-proven features come from a long heritage of producing the best shoe in golf.

FootJoy will release one colourway for December 2011, with a further two colour options available January 2012, with an SRP of £195.

