New XPS Shoes From FootJoy

FootJoy have announced the introduction of its new stability-enhancing golf shoe, the XPS-1. This ground breaking new category has been engineered to deliver unparalleled levels of stability and improved balance.

The XPS-1 range introduces a unique and fresh look to the FootJoy line of performance golf shoes. In addition to bold, athletic-inspired styling, XPS-1 utilises an innovative XtremeOutsole design which features TPU lateral side outriggers that extend beyond the upper to deliver an ultra-wide platform under foot for maximum ground contact. An additional Lightweight Fiberglass Support Structure provides a medial and lateral wrap for total mid-foot support whilst a new HeelLoc Zone provides Anti-slip technology in the heel area.

As well as providing the most stable platform in golf, the FJ XPS-1 continues the heritage of offering unmatched levels of comfort and fit. Innovative 3D Viscoelastic GelCollar™ technology provides custom fit and comfort around the collar whilst a LaserPlus Last is contoured to precisely match the shape of the foot. A high-performance Multi-Density Fit-Bed® and EVA insert further enhance cushioning and shock absorption.

Designed using golfer feedback at all levels, the XPS-1 has already received strong reviews from the professional ranks around the world. US PGA Tour player Gary Woodland is an early fan of the product, stating “XPS-1 is the most stable golf shoe I have ever worn in my life. Having proper footwork is critical to the game of golf. For me, balance is everything.”

"XPS-1 is an exciting new addition to the FootJoy family and forms part of an all-encompassing 2012 collection that is our strongest to date. Regarded as the leader in high-performance footwear, golfers expect a certain standard from FJ golf shoes. With XPS-1, we have taken technology prowess to an unprecedented level,” commented Russell Lawes, FootJoy’s European Marketing Manager.

While the XtremeOutsole design in XPS-1 may be new to FootJoy, the technology, materials and Tour-proven features come from a long heritage of producing the best shoe in golf.



FootJoy will release one colourway for December 2011, with a further two colour options available January 2012, with an SRP of £195.

