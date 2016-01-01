New Under Armour Baselayer

Baselayers have been around sport for a few years now, with them popping up on golf courses, football pitches and cricket grounds around the world. Since their first unveiling, sales have risen substantially with sportsmen and women choosing to make the most of the technology that, like the sales, is improving with each new release.

The new Stability ColdGear baselayer from Under Armour is no exception, but this one is slightly different – it is designed specifically to boost your golfing performance, and the pros swear by it.

Several of the European and PGA Tour stars wear the baselayers, including the likes of Hunter Mahan and Ross Fisher.

The strategic ‘stabilisers’ built into the material aim to support the lower back, reducing the strain on your muscles that are subjected to severe movements during routine swings of the club, allowing you to stay more relaxed and hit your shots more accurately every time.

By keeping you warm, the baselayer allows fast recovery, helping to keep you fresh throughout your round – however long that may be! Improving circulation helps to remove lactic acid from the muscles which cause fatigue and cramp.

The mesh ventilation zones in the garment help to regulate the temperature of your body. This speeds up evaporation helping to keep you cool on hot days, and warm on cold days.

The top retails at around £55 in the United Kingdom for a short-sleeved version, or from £60 for the long-sleeved alternative.

