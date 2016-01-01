New Mizuno JPX Series wedges

Mizuno have been extremely busy recently, and they have just announced the launch of their new JPZ Series game-improver wedges.

These fantastic new low range irons have been designed to complement the JPX-800 irons but will work well with any set of game-improver irons.

Designed with high handicappers in mind, the clubheads are slightly oversized which helps to inspire confidence during address of the ball and this also makes for an easier transition from your larger cavity-back pitching wedge.

The lofts have also been modified and feature stronger gradients, starting at 49°. This fits in with the modern trend of greater lofted irons from short range.

Mizuno have considered both forgiveness and versatility with the design of these wedges and the technology they have used helps this.

The cavity back spreads the weight around to help increase forgiveness but the sole has been triple cut for a beveled finish that leaves a trailing edge and rounded middle to make it play narrower to increase versatility and reduce the impact of the wider sole.

Having clubs like this in your bag will certainly help your game. Personally, short range shots and chipping are the hardest part of the game so to have a club which can increase your feel from these distances will help you to improve greatly.

And with Mizuno, you know you’re going to get a tremendous club that lasts the distance. These are thoroughly recommended to anyone who wants to improve their short game or has a high handicap and wants to get it tumbling down.

Cracking clubs for the high handicapper. Well done Mizuno.