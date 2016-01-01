New clothing line launches in UK

A new golf brand has launched in the UK! Yep, competing with the big boys like Nike, Callaway and Benross is Sweden’s premier golf clothing brand, Func Factory.

Specialising in waterproof clothing, the brand is being distributed exclusively in the UK by Masters Golf and is now available is approximately 140 stores across the country.

Created by Ove Hogfeldt, the founder of Cross Sportswear and a former board member of innovative fabric manufacturer Gore, the Func Factory will no doubt breathe some life into the market and bring some Swedish style to boot!

And the great thing about this brand is that they’re that confident is what they’ve produced that the stretch and woven material of their new autumn range is guaranteed for three years. Yep, they’ve said that you won’t feel a drop of water, or feel the wind for that matter, in at least the first three years of use. I think that’s fantastic.

The collection has also achieved outstanding performance ratings in the breathability tests and is capable of withstanding up to 300% more water than the generally accepted water-resistance level.

Also, the four-way stretch system is seen to bring the wearer more comfort and unrestricted motion, which for golfers is invaluable.

So if you’re in the market for a new set of waterproofs, you could do a lot worse than to look at Func Factory’s offerings.

They’re not cheap but you pay for quality and with this make, that’s exactly what you’re getting. I expect that you will see a lot more of their garments on the shelves of golfing retailers for years to come.