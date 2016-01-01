New Base Layers From FootJoy

The range of attire from FootJoy has always been popular with golfers, with their ranges of shoes and gloves flying off the shelves, and now they have released a range of base layers which will aim to keep players warm while they’re out on the course this autumn.

The base layers have been added to their Performance Apparel collection, and they incorporate FootJoy’s ProDry fabric that helps to keep the body warm while the non-restrictive nature of the fabric means golfers will not feel as though they are wearing too much, hampering their swing – we don’t need more excuses for finding the water do we?!

As well as a base layer for the top, FootJoy are also offering a range of leggings ensuring golfers can feel warm all over the body, not just on the top half.

Richard Fryer, European Sales and Marketing Senior Manager at FootJoy said at the release day “These state-of-the-art base layers have been designed using extensive feedback from all levels of golfers. If you’re going to be spending a significant amount of time on the golf course this autumn and winter, you will undoubtedly feel the benefit from the performance features within these base layers.”

The thermal top will retails at £35 and the leggings at £32.50 and comes in styles for both men and women, with the women’s top priced also at £35 but the leggings at £30.

For more information on anything in the FootJoy range, visit www.footjoy.co.uk