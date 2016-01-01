Leading the way - the new Mizuno wedge

With new laws coming into effect in the golfing world next year, Mizuno have reacted by releasing the new MP T-11 wedge that is complete with grooves that conform to the coming changes.

Available in either two-tone satin chrome or glare-resistant black nickel, the new wedges, which follow last year’s T-10 range is a fantastic looking club with great playability.

The new regulations won’t affect most amateur golfers for many years yet, but this release suggests Mizuno feels that enough people will be interested in replacing the wedge in their bag.

On the new T-11, whose head is grain flow forged from carbon steel for extra feel, the grooves are Quad-Cut to make them as big as they’re allowed to be under the new laws but the club manufacturer has introduced two different types of grooves to their wedges. These depend on the loft of the club.

Their clubs with less loft (50-54°), the wedges will feature, narrower yet deeper grooves that are suitable for full shots. The more lofted clubs (56-64°) will possess shallower, wider marking because these clubs are generally used for incomplete shots, which in turn means the ball isn’t as compressed on contact as much.

On the actual clubface, CNC milled score lines maintain the spin rates in comparison to the T-10 model.

If you decide to change to this from the T-10 model, you shouldn’t notice too much change in performance, yet you will be safe in the knowledge that your club conforms to regulations when they are finally brought into action for amateur golfers.