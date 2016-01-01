LAYER UP WITH FJ

FootJoy announces the launch of the FJ ProDry® Performance Base Layer and the new FJ Layering System, developed specifically for golf and centered around the goal to Make Every Day Playable. The layering system uses lightweight, thinner, stretchable, more breathable garments that allow the player to regulate body temperature and better adapt to changing weather conditions while also enjoying a complete range of motion during the golf swing.

The launch of the new FJ ProDry® Performance Base Layer which will be in shops from mid-October completes the three tier layering system. The garment features a golf-compression fit, which conforms to the body to stimulate blood flow, warmth and reduce fatigue, whilst ensuring ultimate freedom of movement throughout the golf swing.

“The new FJ Layering System has been developed following feedback from golfers at all levels, extensive research and generations of product innovation,” said Richard Fryer, European Marketing Manager FootJoy, “Now, no matter what conditions you encounter on the golf course, you can comfortably and confidently adjust your layers for maximum performance.”

The BASE LAYER provides an initial layer of moisture management/comfort and is essential for regulating body temperature by moving perspiration away from the body to allow for a warm, dry core. Steve Stricker debuted this piece at The 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews to help combat the cool, windy conditions.

The MID LAYER adds versatility during changing weather conditions. This layer features the long-sleeve Performance Golf Shirt which offers an exclusive new ProDry® fabrication to wick away moisture and provide excellent thermal protection.

The OUTER LAYER has been FootJoy's signature layer for years, as FJ has consistently delivered products that provide the ultimate protection from the elements. Outer layer options include garments within the Tour Collection, Performance range, as well as the fashion-forward FJ Sport line.

More than 100 Tour players have already realised the performance advantage of FJ outerwear and rely on it during the most challenging conditions. "It's a challenge to stay warm and dry in changing weather conditions," said world #4 Steve Stricker. "Layering with thin materials allows me to adapt during any weather without affecting my swing."

