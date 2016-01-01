Generate more distance off the tee

There is plenty of debate around the golf clubs of this fine country as to what are the best balls to use when in the thick of the action.

Many swear by Nike, many swear by Titleist, many proclaim the brilliant of Top-Flite, many use the brilliant Srixon balls and many have no idea and will pull out exactly what they find in their bag.

But what is the best?

Well to be honest, that all depends on the individual. Over the next few articles, we are going to look at many different makes and give you an idea of whom they may suit.

So let’s start with the Nike Power Distance High balls that have been designed to help players with average swing speeds generate longer carry. They do this, according to the website, by utilizing a responsive core and unique dimple design which gives soaring distance and softer landings.

I can hear it already, you’re wondering how? Well the core maximizes energy return for added distance and enhanced feel whilst the cover has new trajectory dimple design that increase lift to promote higher flight and longer carry.

This is all well and good, but does it work out on the course? Well yes and no. It does generate more loft but the Power Distance Long balls will generate more distance whilst the Power Distance Soft will give you better feel.

But if you have an average swing speed then this ball could make all the difference to you.

If the tee has been one area you have struggled on and you find yourself yards behind everyone else, then try switching to these balls and seeing if that makes a difference. They’re not cheap at £18 RRP but that outlay may be the difference of 20 yards off the tee which could make a huge difference to your game.