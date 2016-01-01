FootJoy announces new range

FootJoy has recently announced that it will be continuing to develop its product range by revealing the launch of an extensive full line of performance apparel.

Known for its outstanding footwear and golf gloves, FootJoy has said that it’s new merchandise will be available from March 2012 and will feature a complete range of menswear comprised to complement their existing outerwear. A statement of the announcement noted: “The move will complete FootJoy’s product line up to include all categories of golf clothing, mastering the balance in comfort, style and performance.”

Andy Jones, vice president, Gloves/Accessories/Apparel, Worldwide, said: “Following our success in the outerwear category, including the recently launched and highly popular layering system, the time has come for FootJoy to enter the full line men’s golf apparel business. This strategic initiative has been carefully considered for several years and is supported by an extremely sophisticated and comprehensive study of the golf apparel category.”

The new line will focus heavily on the design with many colour and patterns on offer in a variety of styles.

PGA Tour player, Steve Stricker, was thoroughly impressed, saying: “I continue to be impressed with the quality, fit, comfort and overall performance of FootJoy apparel. The layering system is absolutely terrific, allowing me to regulate my body temperature based upon changing conditions. In addition, the new performance lisle shirts that I have been wearing all year are superb.”

Jim Connor, President of FootJoy, commented: “We’re excited about the opportunity to move into an adjacent business and believe the timing is right. We’ve talked to golfers and our trade partners, who enthusiastically support the plans and offerings; and we have the right people and support in place to be as successful in performance golf apparel as we are in our golf footwear, glove and sock categories. This represents an important step forward in FootJoy’s mission to enhance enjoyment of the game for golfers everywhere.”

If FootJoy can get their apparel range anywhere near the standard of their shoes and gloves then the rest of the market will need to take note as a new player is in town. These guys certainly don’t do things by halves so expect FootJoy to come out all guns blazing and to make a real statement to its competitors. March 2012 could be a very interesting month!