Email: Extra consistency off the fairways when you need it most

The new Nike SQ MACHSPEED Fairway Wood looks an appetising club for golfers looking to get better consistency from the fairways when needing it most.

The innovative ‘Square Stability Forgiveness’ sees the weight of the club moved to the corners of the club head, and although it loses some looks, it gives more stability through the ground giving you better results.

It also has optimized aerodynamics down to ground level that delivers more speed off the deck than any other Nike Fairway Wood.

The result of this – explosive distance with added stability for more forgiveness.

Here’s what Nike says about the club:

Speed = Distance

Comprehensive aerodynamic engineering moves air faster across the sole, over the crown and around the skirt for incremental swing speed advances.

Square Stability = Forgiveness

By moving the weight out and into the corners, Tour-proven square technology delivers more stability at impact and more forgiveness on the tee box.

455 Ultra Thin Face

Thinner face delivers hotter response and longer shots.