Ever considered golf insurance?

With Christmas just a day or so away, many of us golfing enthusiasts will be inundated with new equipment from family members as they struggle to think of anything original to buy us. Now that’s not a grumbling, I’m always happy to receive a new pack of balls or some new wood head covers.

But what if we splash out this festive period and buy ourselves that set of irons we’ve been dreaming about? Well one thing you may want to think about is insuring your new clubs as the price of replacing could be catastrophic should the worst happen and they are stolen or broken.

Or if you’re buying someone in your family a gift this Christmas but you’re stumped, think about golf insurance for them as it covers a variety of things.

We all know what a wonderful game and we all know how expensive it is. And with today’s age of ‘compensation getters’ insurance will cover the player should they accidentally brain a golfer with a wild shot or simply covers the bar bill should they score a hole-in-one.

You can be insured for everything and anything and it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. This game is a risky business, so spending around £40 for 12 months cover could be money well spent.For that you can expect £2m of public liability cover, £25,000-£50,000 worth of personal accident cover and up to £2,500, including clothing, equipment cover.

But as I said that isn’t it.

You can also be covered should you fulfil every golfer’s dream and hit that hole-in-one. The bar bill, of up to £300, will be covered so not only do you get the dream ace, you get a free pint to celebrate too!

You can also be covered for club fees should you be either injured or ill so you don’t have to worry about forking out when you’re unable to play.

There are plenty of specialist companies out there to choose from and a quick search on the internet could end up saving you hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds.

Have a great Christmas and enjoy your time out on the course without worrying too much.