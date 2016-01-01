Ecco Classic Golf Shoe

When it comes to clothing and shoes in golf, comfort has to be at the forefront of your thoughts and the new Ecco Classic Golf Shoes certainly tick that box.

These classic looking men’s shoes are made with high-grade leather uppers that combine with a full battery of state-of-the-art Ecco comfort and performance technologies. Through a special ‘tanned-in’ process, Ecco enhance natural leather to create its unique Hydromax leather and this ensures its shoes remain soft and breathable, and your feet stay dry, even after repeated exposure to wet conditions.

The outsole engineering comes with enhanced lateral torque and this improves stability throughout the full range of the golf swing.

And the leather Comfort Fibre system inlay sole with shock-absorbing PU provides superior walking comfort and climate control and allows you to focus on your golf instead of thinking about your feet all the way round.



The benefits of this shoe are:

• Classical leather types for superior comfort• Waterproof through Gore-Tex® membrane or water repellent through Hydromax™ treatment• Integrated PU heel stabilizer in insole• Elongated last for superior fit and comfort• Pre-molded traction bars for maximum grip• Stinger™ cleat for excellent grip & traction and easy-to-clean outsole• Q-Lok system for fast replacement of cleats

And the facts, enabling you to make an informed decision are:

• Classical leather types - some even combined with more exotic leather types• Leather or textile and microfibre lining• Removable leather and Cambrelle inlay sole with ECCO Comfort Fibre System• All products comes with a gusseted tongue• Direct injected PU midsole and TPU outsole• Men's New Classic comes in Premier, Hydromax™ and Gore-Tex®

These shoes aren’t cheap but are worth the investment. You will be looking at around £100 for a pair but you can be guaranteed comfort, durability and a shoe that will last. They are well worth the investment.