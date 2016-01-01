Driving for show baby!

Callaway’s Big Bertha range is one of the most well known and well liked in golf, especially the drivers that most golfers have owned at least once in their career.

Known for their length and power, the Big Bertha range is a massive legacy in golf. And now, the Big Bertha Diablo balls are there to give us golfers more distance that is straighter at the same time.

Their website says it all: “The results surprised even us. A golf ball this soft, and with this much feel, shouldn’t be able to go this far.”

It’s not often that you’ll get an admission like that from the manufacturer but it’s plain to see why they’ve said it. The ball has a High-Resiliency core that is not only soft but also fast and this means you’ll never sacrifice distance for soft feel.

And this is true. When we tested it, we noticed that the Big Bertha Diablo does exactly what it says on the tin. It claims to reduce hooks and slices and (with a notorious and game ruining slice myself) I can assure you that the slice on this ball wasn’t as bad as others. They are able to claim this as the golf ball’s unique low spin properties mean that players who impart too much spin off the driver will see more distance and less hook or slice.

This ball is all about the tee shot in my eyes. Its development allows for more accuracy with the big dog and also gives you better feel.

So what’s it made up of? The proprietary rubber formulation of the High-Resiliency Core has higher resiliency to increase ball velocity across a wide range of swing speeds while also providing great feel. And the advance core reduces driver spin, tightening shot dispersion for better accuracy.

The soft Ionomer Cover has a durable design that generates long drives and provides longer playability whilst the HEX Aerodynamics is a revolutionary innovation that replaces conventional dimples to reduce drag and promotes a stronger, more penetrating ball flight that cuts through the air.

I really liked this ball but then I really like smashing it off the tee. If you’re more about distance off the tee than anything else then this could be the ball for you.