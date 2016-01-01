Create an item of clothing for the pros!

Have you ever fancied yourself as a bit of a designer? Do you see clothing as a way of expressing yourself? If you answered yes to either of these questions then good news, you could be in with a shout of designing some new golf shoes for FootJoy. And the best part? The winning design will be made and then worn by FootJoy ambassadors at the year’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth thanks to its popular MyJoys May promotion.

With some of the world’s leading players, such as WGC Matchplay Championship winner Luke Donald participating in the innovative campaign, MyJoys May 2011 looks set to inspire the creative juices of golf fans up and down the country, eager to influence the style of their favourite tour stars as they compete at the European Tour’s flagship event.

The success of last year’s inaugural campaign has led to its evolution for 2011; as fans turn into creators and create MyJoys for the likes of Ryder Cup hero Soren Hansen, World #2 Lee Westwood, and rising star Tano Goya. Each player will select their individual favourites to wear in Thursday’s opening round at Wentworth, and not only will the designer win a pair of tickets to the BMW PGA Championship, but will also receive a pair of their very own MyJoys golf shoes.

"It’s not often that I get the chance to let the public have a hand in creating and selecting a piece of my golf equipment that I will use in tournament play, so its going to be a lot of fun to see the variety of MyJoys designs that people will send in,” commented Lee Westwood. “I'm looking forward to it."

Richard Fryer, FootJoy’s European Marketing Manager, added: “We are thrilled to involve fans in the creative process for this year’s MyJoys May campaign, which was such an overwhelming success last year. It’s a truly unique way for fans to interact with their favourite tour stars and influence what they wear on the golf course. I know the players are excited to see what the fans have come up with and showcase them at one of the biggest events of the golfing year.”

Each of the players has laid out a short design brief on the MyJoys May website www.myjoysmay.co.uk and fans are free to choose from a multitude of colour and design options to create their entry. The winning designs will be chosen by the players on the 25th April and presented to the player ready for competition.