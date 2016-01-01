Cobra Baffler Rail H Hybrid

In sport, you often get a ‘eureka’ moment that changes the game in one way or another but in golf they are few and far between. That was until 35-years-ago when the first ever hybrid was made – the Cobra Baffler.

This was the first time the long irons had been replaced with a club designed to make the game easier and help the aspiring golfers to shoot better scores.

The idea behind the hybrid was produce a club that is designed to slide across the turf more easily, in turn, making the notoriously difficult long iron shots easier to hit.

The concept was clearly successful as many hybrids now adorn pro shops around the country and many social golfers carry them in their bag. However, it took Cobra’s competitors over 20 years to catch on and during that time the innovative people at Cobra have improved the hybrid over and over which make it one of the best around – still.

And recently they have released the Baffler Rail H which features a four-way rail sole design to allow the clubhead to move through the turf even more easily than before for a cleaner strike of the ball from many different lies.

The face has also been redesigned in the same way as their drivers with 9-Point face technology to increase ball speeds regardless of where on the clubface the ball is struck.

Many people have been thoroughly impressed with the new club, raving about it’s forgiveness and playability from all lies.

This is a great addition to your arsenal and can be used by anyone, no matter what level of golf you play. Try it out, it may be the missing link in your game.