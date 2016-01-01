Callaway release Razr X-Forged irons

Callaway’s X-Forged irons have always been good. In fact they’ve always been superb. So the release of the Razr X-Forged irons, aimed at the very low handicappers, has come with a sense of anticipation often missing from equipment releases.

These sleek and sexy clubs continue the different approach taken by Callaway with the release of the X-Forged clubs previously and they have gone against tradition to bring us something fresh and exciting.

Callaway will be hoping that this year’s model will prove to be just as successful as their predecessors. They have been sensible and haven’t tried anything too crazy or different instead focussing on improving and enhancing the performance of the club when in the hands of the best players.

They have improved ball striking by introducing a higher squared-off toe and a sharper leading edge; they have enhanced control by spacing the grooves 30 per cent more tightly than the conventional grooves; and they have ensured extremely tight tolerance levels by making these stunning clubs with a triple net forging process.

As said these clubs are aimed at the more accomplished golfer out there and the X-Forged irons were used by a certain Graeme McDowell during his US Open win last year and this shows the calibre of them. They also carry a pretty hefty price tag at RRP £799 but should you choose to invest in them, you will not be disappointed and you will be blessed with a set of irons that can help take your game onto the next level.