Bringing golf bags into the 21st Century

Mizuno Golf has always produced exceptional golfing equipment and the 2011 Aerolite X stand bag is no exception. Bringing some colour and modern style to the game, Mizuno have broken the mould with this design and it really is setting the standards for affordable carry bags.

With a RRP of just £110 this lightweight – it weighs in at 2kg – bag is perfect for any golfer wanting to look the business at their local club. It stands 34.5 inches tall with a width of 8.5 inches meaning storage is easy and it should fit in most car boots – without the woods in perhaps.

If weight and size is your major concern then this is definitely the bag for you. It’s stunning design is backed up by flawless craftsmanship and many brilliant technological features that make the bag extremely durable.

The ‘Mizuno Kabuki Organizer Top Cuff’ uses the company’s patented ‘divide and slide’ technology whilst its lightweight, pre-curved dual shoulder harness with triple padding make carrying it comfortable and effortless.

It also comes with the Mizuno Cable Grip which is a lightweight, flexible handle with soft touch tubing, as well as the Mizuno AirFlow Hippad which helps to reduce perspiration buiold-up and the Mizuno Shower Cap – a lightweight, compact rainhood with Quicksnap attachment.

It really is a stunning bag and well worth a look. It will probably appeal to the younger golfers out there with its exterior design and we feel Mizuno have really brought golf bags into the 21st Century with this gorgeous stand bag.