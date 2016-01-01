Another ball aimed at adding distance

One thing I’ve noticed whilst doing these reviews of golf balls is that there is a distinct lack of decent quality balls that spin, and the next ball fits into that category.

I’m not saying this is a bad ball, nothing of the sort, in fact I quite liked it, but if you’re looking for a high spinning ball then the Bridgestone Tour B330 isn’t the one for you. This is another ball aimed at increasing your distance off the tee.

And it does that extremely well. It is a ball that has great ‘feedback’ and you always know if you’ve hit it fat, thick or clean. If you get it right you can get another ten to 15 yards from this ball and that can make a massive difference to anyone’s game.

On the spin side of things, you can generate some movement but this is a mid-range spinning ball and for those looking for lots of control and the ability to play attacking shots with confidence, then I’d advise that you look elsewhere.

I am mentioned the ‘feedback’ and off the tee the feel is great, but personally I found it a challenge to get to grips from 65 yards, and for all intents and purposes, this is the crucial area of your game.

This ball has been optimized for low-handicappers with swing speeds greater than 105mph with a preference for maximum Tour distance.

It’s enhanced Gradational Core Technology enables faster ball speed and longer distance whilst the new Dual Mantle design reduces spin and gives higher launch off the driver and long irons. According to Bridgestone, the Urethane cover gives excellent greenside control but this is where I struggled with the ball. They also say that the 330 seamless dimple design enables a consistent flight.

I’d recommend the Bridgestone Tour B330 to those who are extremely capable around the course. It is for those looking to knock one or two shots off their already low handicaps and for you guys, it’ll probably be a great purchase.