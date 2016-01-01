Advanced performance from the Titleist AP2

Have you come to the stage where your irons just aren't doing the job you want them to? Are you a mid-handicapper looking to kick on in your game and need some new clubs that may make all the difference to your game?

Then look no further than the Titleist AP2 irons.

These clubs are as good as any currently out there and they will give you great shot control offering a little forgiveness too. And being made by Titleist you know that you are getting good quality that will last from one of the game's top manufacturers.

In fact, these irons are so good that Australian professional Adam Scott had them in his bag for a while. Do you need any better endorsement than that?

Well if you do, here's what the manufacturer, Titleist, has to say about them:

"Building upon the high technology design and resounding success of the original AP irons, Titleist introduces the new high performance AP2 irons for avid golfers.

"The Titleist AP2 are multi-material, dual cavity irons that take the design mission of 'Advanced Performance You Can Feel' to new heights.



"The new Tuned Feel System is a co-molded medallion of soft elastomer and aluminiumplate. This insert has been specifically designed to improve the sound and feel of each new iron. For the new AP2, a softer, more solid feel is achieved.



"Other subtle refinements to the new AP2 have created performance gains in feel, sound, and turf interaction.

"These dual cavity forged irons provide improved feel, classic blade looks and playability with shot control for the serious and skilled golfer."

And to top it all off, thse dubs are currently available at a snip of their RRP of over £800 (in the UK) from several respected outlets. So hurry now and give them a try, they could transform your game and give you the kind of ball control you've always longed for.